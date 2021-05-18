What's the matter with South Africa? UCT psychologist puts 'Nation On The Couch'





What might South Africa have to say if went to therapy? What inner turmoil and psychological diagnoses might it reveal if it were put under the psychoanalytical spotlight?

In his new book Nation on The Couch: Inside South Africa's Mind, clinical psychologist Professor Wahbie Long explores life in South Africa through the lens of psychoanalysis, providing a psychological commentary on post-apartheid South Africa.

Wahbie takes the stance that the country’s social ills are manifestations of what he calls ‘darker emotional impulses – namely shame and envy.’

Wahbie joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about the book and offer some insight into why we are the way we are as a country:

My sense is that what we're looking at in this country boils down to the problem of disrespect, indignity, and misrecognition. Professor Wahbie Long, Clinical psychologist - University of Cape Town

The facts of interpersonal violence, inequality, material inequality, racism have very material manifestations in the life of our country, but they're also physiological problems in their own right. Professor Wahbie Long, Clinical psychologist - University of Cape Town

In the book, Long speaks about the idea of a 'political unconscious' and argues that the very thing that unites us as South Africans, is also the thing that separates us.

If one zones in on the idea of a nation, different South Africans are grappling with different issues...but in the same breath I also argue that there is something that does unite us as a nation. Professor Wahbie Long, Clinical psychologist - University of Cape Town

The common denominator for the South African experience is alienation. Professor Wahbie Long, Clinical psychologist - University of Cape Town

