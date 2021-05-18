Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances





The team focuses on people who disappeared in the period 1960 to 1994 due to political circumstances.

Those families of the missing are in the worst situation because they don't know what happened and they are stuck with their imagination of what might have happened to their loved one and are desperately hoping to get answers before they themselves die. And that is our task. Madeleine Fullard, Head - Missing Persons Task Team (MPTT)

She says the team does use archeologists, as well as forensic anthropologists who specialise in the human skeleton,

Our work is a combination of investigation, forensic techniques including DNA to bring it all together and hopefully get answers for families. We don't always succeed but we try. Madeleine Fullard, Head - Missing Persons Task Team (MPTT)

How does the team begin an investigation?

Fullard explains that MPTT analyses the cases, most still from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, through both interviews with family and studying the political context of that particular disappearance.

We develop a hypothesis about the person's disappearance. Madeleine Fullard, Head - Missing Persons Task Team (MPTT)

The team will then follow threads and leads in the geographical location and during the period that a person disappeared, she explains.

She says placing a disappearance into a particular historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts of what happened.

