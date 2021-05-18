Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters





The Western Cape government is launching a project that will enable minibus taxi passengers to rate their drivers online.

About 1000 (out of 14 000) drivers have signed on to be scrutinised on whether they follow the road rules and keep within the allowed number of passengers.

The project aims to incentivise safe driving and good service.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mikhail Manuel, a doctoral researcher in Civil Engineering at the Centre for Transport Studies at the University of Cape Town.

The pilot is designed to choose routes with a dominant association… allowing the government to check the impact on violence and quality of service… Mikhail Manuel, Centre for Transport Studies - University of Cape Town

Drivers don’t have actual employment contracts… It’s almost as if the driver leases the vehicle… Mikhail Manuel, Centre for Transport Studies - University of Cape Town

The idea [MyCiTi] was to get rid of all taxis… It didn’t work, because of the sheer cost… Mikhail Manuel, Centre for Transport Studies - University of Cape Town

One of the advantages of the taxi industry is its fleet size – 14 000 vehicles, the majority of which are in reasonable condition… Mikhail Manuel, Centre for Transport Studies - University of Cape Town

