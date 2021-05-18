Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party





The message of the African National Congress must 'always be one of unity', said the party's national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Tuesday.

He was speaking to CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener in light of the latest in the ongoing suspension row between the ANC and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule is taking the party to court in a bid to get his temporary suspension overturned, insisting his constitutional rights were being undermined by the rule that was used to get him out of office.

On Monday the ANC revealed it had appointed a high-powered team of lawyers to oppose the court challenge

The constitution of the African National Congress is on trial here. Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC

We've got to make sure that to avoid setting a dangerous precedent, we take such matters to court. Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC

We will not take away the rights of members to approach courts if they so elect, they are acting of their own volition. Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC

We've got our own constitution which clearly stipulates our own rules. Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC

Magashule was suspended after failing to step aside over his corruption charges.

