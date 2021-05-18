Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party
The message of the African National Congress must 'always be one of unity', said the party's national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Tuesday.
He was speaking to CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener in light of the latest in the ongoing suspension row between the ANC and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Magashule is taking the party to court in a bid to get his temporary suspension overturned, insisting his constitutional rights were being undermined by the rule that was used to get him out of office.
On Monday the ANC revealed it had appointed a high-powered team of lawyers to oppose the court challenge
The constitution of the African National Congress is on trial here.Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC
We've got to make sure that to avoid setting a dangerous precedent, we take such matters to court.Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC
We will not take away the rights of members to approach courts if they so elect, they are acting of their own volition.Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC
We've got our own constitution which clearly stipulates our own rules.Pule Mabe, National spokesperson - ANC
Magashule was suspended after failing to step aside over his corruption charges.
RELATED: Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC?
ALSO RELATED: [WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline
Listen to the full conversation below:
