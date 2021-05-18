Why bitcoin is bad for the environment





Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies remain a much-debated issue. One of the concerns raised is the impact of the mining of bitcoin on the environment.

Cambridge University reckons it uses 0.6% of the world's generation. To put in simple terms, a single transaction of bitcoin has the same carbon footprint as 680,000 Visa transactions or 51,210 hours of watching YouTube.

Refilwe Moloto speaks Cliff de Witt, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer at Dexterity Digita about the environmental cost of this invisible currency.

Why does mining for bitcoin use so much computing?

The originator of bitcoin intentionally decentralised it, resulting in this work being carried out not by one central bank or organisation, or individual should control it, he explains.

The work is done by 'miners' who do two things:

1.\ Miners verify the transactions

As people are buying and selling bitcoin, the miners are incentivised to verify those transactions. So they do the job of a bank. They verify and write this to a ledger. Cliff de Witt, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer - Dexterity Digita

2.\ Miners can create an algorithm that allows one to mint new bitcoin

Basically you are printing money. Cliff de Witt, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer - Dexterity Digita

The more miners on the network, the more complex it is to find coins...so it is getting harder and harder to find new coins. Cliff de Witt, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer - Dexterity Digita

The reason it is bad for the environment is precisely because of this reason.

The work is becoming so complex to carry out that it is using an enormous amount of computer cycles.

That's all just electricity usage. Cliff de Witt, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer - Dexterity Digita

There is a limit on bitcoin. Only 21 million bitcoins can be mined in total and it is currently sitting on 18 million.

However, the last few million are harder and harder to mine so the carbon footprint gets greater and greater he explains.

He says new cryptocurrency creators have learned from this and are making 'greener' versions.

