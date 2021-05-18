Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry heard more evidence related to corruption at Eskom on Tuesday.
The Commission heard from Sameera Sooliman and Halima Allana, two travel agents at “Travel Excellence”.
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo hears from travel agents:
On Tuesday, former Eskom Acting Group CEO Matshela Koko admitted that his trip between Dubai and Johannesburg was arranged by Travel Excellence in January 2016.
Gupta linked businessman Salim Essa is alleged to have paid R100 000 to the travel agency for Koko’s family trip to Indonesia in 2015 and Dubai in 2016.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
