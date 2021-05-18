PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton





Archbishop Tutu and his wife were among the first senior citizens to receive their vaccinations this week in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout programme focusing on people aged over 60.

The Tutus were vaccinated at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton, one of the designated vaccination sites in the Western Cape.

A total of 939 people were vaccinated on day one Phase 2, with health teams going to old age homes, and calling a small number of people to come to the vaccination sites along with remaining health workers.

Emeritus Archbishop Tutu gets Covid-19 vaccine at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton. Image: Western Cape Government

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has described the start of Phase 2 as "a critical milestone in the healing of our country".

The foundation says it supports the call for all eligible citizens over the age of 60 who have not yet signed up for the jab to do so urgently.

Archbishop Tutu says getting vaccinated is an important step in South Africa's healing process.

All my life I have tried to do the right thing and, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is definitely the right thing to do. That’s why Leah and I took this step, to do our part to start the national healing process so we can end this pandemic. We have to do this together. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Leah and I signed up to be vaccinated a while ago, because we know this will help save our loved ones from worry and heartbreak, and ourselves from this terrible disease. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Emeritus Archbishop Tutu gets Covid-19 vaccine at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton. Image: Western Cape Government

Emeritus Archbishop Tutu with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at the Covid-19 vaccination site at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton. Image: Western Cape Government

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has also urged residents who are eligible to register for their vaccine.

The province will be administering its first batch of over 30,000 Pfizer vaccines at seven sites across the province.

The sites are Brooklyn Chest Hospital, Helderberg Hospital, Mitchells’ Plain Hospital, Khayelitsha District Hospital, Karl Bremer Hospital, Brackenfell Clinic and Albow Gardens Clinic.

Residents should not visit vaccine sites if they have not received a phone call or an SMS indicating where to go.

Provincial health teams will focus on vaccinating people at old age homes this week with a plan to gradually increase the number of vaccination sites over time.

The goal is to eventually have 70 vaccination sites in the Cape metro and 204 sites in the rural districts, and to complete vaccinations of those 60 years and older by the end of June.