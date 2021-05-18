Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year





Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says South Africans should brace themselves for a "high occurrence" of load shedding until later this year due to ongoing maintenance efforts.

The power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Sunday evening following several plant breakdowns.

Stage 2 was suspended on Tuesday morning but will resume at 5pm until 10pm tonight due to evening demand.

In a statement, Eskom says it is experiencing high electricity demand during the evenings which is driven by start of winter.

"We are currently experiencing high evening peaks, which is typical of the winter period. Should there be any further deterioration in the generation capacity, load shedding may be necessary, most likely between 5pm and 10pm during the winter period", the statement reads.

Demand is very high in the evenings, particularly now as it is winter. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Eskom has been consistent in saying there is a high occurrence of load shedding that we should expect until much later this year when much of the maintenance has been conducted. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

With it being winter, yes we will have more load shedding... I cannot say at this stage that we will be having load shedding every day. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

