Avoid 3rd wave booze ban, 'change legislation to become alcohol-safe country'





As the third wave takes hold, do we need a family meeting, asks Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report?

Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance is urging government to respond to the third wave threat by strengthening the current restrictions on alcohol access, explains Wiener.

Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers.

We are saying the same thing we said in December last year and the same thing we said before Easter - and that is that if government doesn't take steps to control alcohol sufficiently to prevent the further spreading of the virus and to keep hospital beds free, we could end up with a massive increase in the infection rate. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

By the end of December South Africa was seeing 20,000 new infections a day and close to 1000 deaths a day, he notes.

This could have been avoided by introducing some measures which would have restricted access to alcohol but would not have necessitated a ban. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

We would like to see a ban avoided if possible because it is not a good thing ultimately. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance's medium to long-term goal is getting the new legislation in place, he says.

We then move towards being a permanently alcohol-safe country. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

This will change the way alcohol is used in the country and so will be able to withstand any future pandemics or other threats, he notes.

Right now what we are saying is that there are steps that could be taken. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Listen to the interview below: