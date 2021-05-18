IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is overseeing 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday.
South Africans are set to vote in the 2021 local government elections on 27 October.
Registration for the election will take place on 17 and 18 July.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Masego Shiburi, the IEC’s Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer.
The Commission has approved around 10 700 special votes, the majority of which are persons who, owing to a physical condition, are unable to go to a voting station…Masego Shiburi, Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
Tomorrow, we will open all the voting stations…Masego Shiburi, Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
We do not expect… significant disruptions…Masego Shiburi, Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer - IEC
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
