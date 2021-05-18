Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'
Mandy Wiener says there are claims a photograph circulated of a rival gang leader who had been shot sparked a retaliation shooting spree on the weekend in Khayelitsha, according to a report in The Cape Times.
On Saturday, 13 people were killed and five were seriously wounded in gun violence in Khayelitsha.
RELATED: 13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point
Then, in the early hours of Monday morning police swooped on a Sea Point hotel and arrested 11 suspects.
The gangs are alleged to be linked to extortion rackets prevalent in Cape Town.
Everything points to this being an extortion-related matter. The Somalian shop owners say they have had numerous attacks in the last year.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
RELATED: Khayelitsha shooting: 'Hard work ahead for SAPS to bring down extortion gangs'
It needs a high-level intervention. You need a multi-agency investigative effort here. The extortion task team was created.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He says this agency is now working better.
But there is a lot of work to start reversing this extortion culture.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
This issue cannot be solved with more visible policing, he says. It has to be tackled with proper investigation and a functioning criminal justice system.
He says the City was able to provide CCTV footage to the investigation quickly.
The anonymous tip hotline that has been implemented is also helping investigations as residents are fearful of coming forward with information.
Listen to the interview below with JP Smith:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nlink/nlink2003/nlink200300049/141624981-shacks-in-informal-settlement-in-khayelitsha-township-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Local
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal
"We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton.Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were vaccinated on Monday as Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout was launched across SA.Read More
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).Read More
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party
Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.Read More
Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year
Eskom says load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.Read More
Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
What's the matter with South Africa? UCT psychologist puts 'Nation On The Couch'
Prof.Wahbie Long, is a clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT and author of Nation on the Couch.Read More
Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters
The start of the formalisation of the taxi industry? Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Manuel (Centre for Transport Studies, UCT).Read More
Provinces hard hit by second wave will have 'less extreme' third wave, says prof
Health expert Professor Tulio De Oliveira predicts that the third wave of Covid-19 in SA will start inland and move to coastal areas.Read More
More from Politics
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).Read More
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party
Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.Read More
Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances
Madeleine Fullard says placing a missing person into a historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts.Read More
Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor
On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday.Read More
Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work
Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hoursRead More
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?
Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'
Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.Read More
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.'Read More