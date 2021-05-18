Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'





Mandy Wiener says there are claims a photograph circulated of a rival gang leader who had been shot sparked a retaliation shooting spree on the weekend in Khayelitsha, according to a report in The Cape Times.

On Saturday, 13 people were killed and five were seriously wounded in gun violence in Khayelitsha.

RELATED: 13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point

Then, in the early hours of Monday morning police swooped on a Sea Point hotel and arrested 11 suspects.

The gangs are alleged to be linked to extortion rackets prevalent in Cape Town.

Everything points to this being an extortion-related matter. The Somalian shop owners say they have had numerous attacks in the last year. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

RELATED: Khayelitsha shooting: 'Hard work ahead for SAPS to bring down extortion gangs'

It needs a high-level intervention. You need a multi-agency investigative effort here. The extortion task team was created. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He says this agency is now working better.

But there is a lot of work to start reversing this extortion culture. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

This issue cannot be solved with more visible policing, he says. It has to be tackled with proper investigation and a functioning criminal justice system.

He says the City was able to provide CCTV footage to the investigation quickly.

The anonymous tip hotline that has been implemented is also helping investigations as residents are fearful of coming forward with information.

Listen to the interview below with JP Smith: