'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'
Visitors to the Eastern Cape will notice wind farms sprouting up all over, particularly around Qheberha (Port Elizabeth).
These wind farm turbines emit low-frequency noise, inaudible to humans, but potentially damaging for the elephants of the Addo Elephant Park.
Pippa Hudson interviewed acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy about his study into the impact of wind turbine noise on elephants and their communication.
McKenzie-Hoy was commissioned to look into the phenomenon ahead of the expansion of the existing farm at Bayview, which will consist of 43 turbines taller than any building in Cape Town.
The Bayview windfarm will be five kilometres from Addo’s boundary, easily within audible range.
Elephant sounds are very low frequency… They can hear up to 10 kilometres away… Elephant communication occurs at low frequencies… Rhinos, the same… It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo… Even motor vehicle engines can confuse elephants…Terry McKenzie-Hoy, acoustic engineer
The wind farm people and the Department… don’t want to consider anything of this nature… It’s just left out!Terry McKenzie-Hoy, acoustic engineer
I can’t name my client… an organisation that represents private game reserves… I’m not sure what happens next.Terry McKenzie-Hoy, acoustic engineer
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66545991_beautiful-images-of-of-african-elephants-in-africa.html?vti=mf2p2gr2wrhpbk5161-1-7
More from Business
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters
The start of the formalisation of the taxi industry? Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Manuel (Centre for Transport Studies, UCT).Read More
Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon
The Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says the cost of milk is likely to keep increasing due to the high price of cattle feed.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?
Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.Read More
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König.Read More
Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable - Chris Schutte, Astral Foods
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.Read More
More from Opinion
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?
Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.Read More
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling
"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD
MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.Read More
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician
Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded.Read More
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro
The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape.Read More
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do
Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope.Read More
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.Read More
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge
The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.Read More
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease'
"Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More