Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Completely banning the sale of alcohol leads to a large drop in trauma admissions while partial prohibition does not conclude the authors of a study entitled “Trauma trends during Covid-19 alcohol prohibition at a South African regional hospital".
"Each time a complete ban was instituted, there was a significant drop in trauma volume which was lost by allowing even partial alcohol sales,” wrote the authors of the report.
"These findings suggest that temporary, complete bans on alcohol sales can be used to decrease health facility traffic during national emergencies."
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Mike Wills interviewed Professor Charles Parry, the Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council.
Parry is one of the lead authors of the study.
RELATED: Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape
We found there was really no difference between the pre-Covid period and the partial bans… Substantially less trauma during the total bans. The total bans were effective, the partial bans weren’t.Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
The curfew certainly plays a role… [but] Between May [full ban] and June [partial] last year… the curfew was the same… yet there was a 49% increase in trauma cases in June…Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
The ban is a blunt instrument – it does work… We’ve got a bit of time before the third wave hits us… restricting blood alcohol levels for drivers… remove alcohol marketing… Restrictions on availability… Limit the sale of beer to 500 ml containers… Wine in 750 ml bottles…Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
