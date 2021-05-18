Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were vaccinated on Monday as Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout was launched across... 18 May 2021 2:23 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
View all Local
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances Madeleine Fullard says placing a missing person into a historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts. 18 May 2021 12:39 PM
Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday. 18 May 2021 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 18 May 2021 1:08 PM
Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters The start of the formalisation of the taxi industry? Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Manuel (Centre for Transport Studies, UCT). 18 May 2021 12:21 PM
Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon The Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says the cost of milk is likely to keep increasing due to the high price of... 18 May 2021 9:46 AM
View all Business
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!' Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran. 18 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

18 May 2021 3:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Alcoholism
Alcohol ban
South African Medical Research Council
Charles Parry
Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit
Mike Wills
alcohol sales ban
alcohol prohibition
ban on alcohol sales

Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.

Completely banning the sale of alcohol leads to a large drop in trauma admissions while partial prohibition does not conclude the authors of a study entitled “Trauma trends during Covid-19 alcohol prohibition at a South African regional hospital".

"Each time a complete ban was instituted, there was a significant drop in trauma volume which was lost by allowing even partial alcohol sales,” wrote the authors of the report.

"These findings suggest that temporary, complete bans on alcohol sales can be used to decrease health facility traffic during national emergencies."

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Mike Wills interviewed Professor Charles Parry, the Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council.

Parry is one of the lead authors of the study.

RELATED: Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

We found there was really no difference between the pre-Covid period and the partial bans… Substantially less trauma during the total bans. The total bans were effective, the partial bans weren’t.

Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

The curfew certainly plays a role… [but] Between May [full ban] and June [partial] last year… the curfew was the same… yet there was a 49% increase in trauma cases in June…

Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

The ban is a blunt instrument – it does work… We’ve got a bit of time before the third wave hits us… restricting blood alcohol levels for drivers… remove alcohol marketing… Restrictions on availability… Limit the sale of beer to 500 ml containers… Wine in 750 ml bottles…

Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




