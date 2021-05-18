World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports
The largest specialised reefer ship (refrigerated cargo ship) in the world docked in Durban's port last week.
The MV Cool Eagle is visiting our shores to meet increasing export demand for South Africa’s citrus produce.
It's "a truly historic moment" for the citrus industry and the country as a whole says the Citrus Growers Association (CGA).
Local growers are expected to export around 160 million cartons of citrus during the 2021 season.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CGA's CEO, Justin Chadwick.
Specialised reefer vessels have holds and the fruit is in pallets which go into the different holds.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers Association
The Cool Eagle... can take 1.1 million cartons, opposed to the older-generation vessels that took about 400,000 cartons.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers Association
She is on her maiden voyage. She went from New Zealand to Rotterdam and now she's come to Durban, so we're really excited about that!Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers Association
The Cool Eagle helps solve a huge problem for the country's citrus farmers - the current congestion at our ports in terms of both cold storage facilities and container terminals.
At the container terminals there are additional issues in terms of productivity and space... These vessels are serviced mostly out of private terminals...Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers Association
The cold stores become full. If you have just one of those vessels coming in it takes the equivalent of many, many containers and so empty those cold stores and then allows them to fill up with new fruit.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers Association
The Cool Eagle's next stops after Durban are Gqeberha and Cape Town.
Then the vessel sets off for Rotterdam in The Netherlands before moving on to St Petersburg in Russia.
"I expect there will be about five calls by these massive ships during the season" says Chadwick.
Listen to the full interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/FPTgroupptyltd/photos/pcb.3889185417831263/3889185304497941/
More from Business
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba
Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)
The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.Read More
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows
The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results.Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'
"It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy.Read More
Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where
Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters
Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon
The Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says the cost of milk is likely to keep increasing due to the high price of cattle feed.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
More from Local
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal
"We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton.Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'
Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to workRead More
PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were vaccinated on Monday as Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout was launched across SA.Read More
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).Read More
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party
Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.Read More
Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year
Eskom says load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.Read More
Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where
What's the matter with South Africa? UCT psychologist puts 'Nation On The Couch'
Prof.Wahbie Long, is a clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT and author of Nation on the Couch.Read More
Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters
