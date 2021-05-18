2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were vaccinated on Monday as Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout was launched across... 18 May 2021 2:23 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
View all Local
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances Madeleine Fullard says placing a missing person into a historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts. 18 May 2021 12:39 PM
Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday. 18 May 2021 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 18 May 2021 1:08 PM
Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters The start of the formalisation of the taxi industry? Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Manuel (Centre for Transport Studies, UCT). 18 May 2021 12:21 PM
Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon The Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says the cost of milk is likely to keep increasing due to the high price of... 18 May 2021 9:46 AM
View all Business
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!' Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran. 18 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal

18 May 2021 4:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Arts Festival
Mandy Wiener
Makhanda
COVID-19
Monica Newton
midday report

"We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton.

The annual Makhanda National Arts Festival will have live shows this year, after staging a “virtual” festival last year.

Makhanda Live will take place from 8 to 18 July.

The festival will announce its programme on 7 June.

The National Arts Festival logo. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.

Mandy Wiener interviewed National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton.

We’re going to do our best… It’s an interesting year for the National Arts Festival, again… We are live from Makhanda… We are definitely going to be online [too] …

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

We have very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place… It’s a smaller festival, with fewer venues… very well ventilated…

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Bookings are not open yet, keep an eye on our website…

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




18 May 2021 4:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Arts Festival
Mandy Wiener
Makhanda
COVID-19
Monica Newton
midday report

More from Local

Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

18 May 2021 3:59 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'

18 May 2021 2:42 PM

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PICS: Archbishop Tutu and his wife get Covid-19 jab at vaccine site in Milnerton

18 May 2021 2:23 PM

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were vaccinated on Monday as Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout was launched across SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday

18 May 2021 1:36 PM

"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party

18 May 2021 1:30 PM

Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year

18 May 2021 1:29 PM

Eskom says load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where

18 May 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's the matter with South Africa? UCT psychologist puts 'Nation On The Couch'

18 May 2021 12:31 PM

Prof.Wahbie Long, is a clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at UCT and author of Nation on the Couch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rate a taxi driver – pilot project aims to make minibuses safer for commuters

18 May 2021 12:21 PM

The start of the formalisation of the taxi industry? Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Manuel (Centre for Transport Studies, UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Provinces hard hit by second wave will have 'less extreme' third wave, says prof

18 May 2021 11:53 AM

Health expert Professor Tulio De Oliveira predicts that the third wave of Covid-19 in SA will start inland and move to coastal areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine

17 May 2021 1:34 PM

Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air

17 May 2021 12:43 PM

96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'

15 May 2021 3:13 PM

South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination

15 May 2021 2:36 PM

Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for this year's Saftas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong

14 May 2021 10:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X?

13 May 2021 10:14 AM

Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media

12 May 2021 2:59 PM

The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago

11 May 2021 11:52 AM

It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos

11 May 2021 11:09 AM

It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

10 May 2021 9:08 AM

A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Essa ordered flights be arranged for Koko and paid for them, Zondo hears

18 May 2021 5:55 PM

Summons issued to EFF to pay for damages during Brackenfell protest

18 May 2021 5:27 PM

Hawks arrest two men for possession of abalone worth R9.9m

18 May 2021 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA