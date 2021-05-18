2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal
The annual Makhanda National Arts Festival will have live shows this year, after staging a “virtual” festival last year.
Makhanda Live will take place from 8 to 18 July.
The festival will announce its programme on 7 June.
Mandy Wiener interviewed National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton.
We’re going to do our best… It’s an interesting year for the National Arts Festival, again… We are live from Makhanda… We are definitely going to be online [too] …Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
We have very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place… It’s a smaller festival, with fewer venues… very well ventilated…Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
Bookings are not open yet, keep an eye on our website…Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
