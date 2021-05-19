Mpumalanga Highveld air pollution judgment reserved





Eskom and industries like Sasol pump dizzying amounts of poison into the air, especially in the Highveld. Environmentalists say it costs thousands of lives every year.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to environmental journalist Tony Carnie about the court case that wound up on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.

The public interest case was brought by two environmental groups groundWork and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in about 2018 was against the Minister of Environmental Affairs, National Air Quality officer, two provincial governments, and President Cyril Ramaphosa asking the minister to implement and enforce regulations to reduce the toxic levels of air pollution in the Mpumalanga Highveld.

Environmentalists argue that air pollution kills about 10,000 people a year on the Highveld and in Gauteng.

The World Health Organisation says number 7 million people die of air pollution annually across the globe.

There seems to be a reluctance by government in South Africa to tackle air pollution effectively. Tony Carnie, Environmental Journalist

He says there is a historic legacy of South Africa depending on coal for many years with an infrastructure still geared towards that, even though he acknowledges some plants are being decommissioned.

It is a question of moving towards greener initiatives but government needs to make a comitment to put coal aside. Tony Carnie, Environmental Journalist

He says the case produced 10,000 pages of expert reports and evidence and judgment was reserved on Tuesday by Judge Colleen Collis.

Listen to the interview below: