Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans
In a country with epic unemployment levels – and formidable engineering prowess – Minister Lindiwe Sisulu raised more than a few eyebrows when she recently announced the importation of 24 Cuban engineers to help solve water supply issues.
Sisulu explained the Cuban engineers will be employed at municipalities as advisors with "vast skills in the areas of mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering, as well as project management”.
Oh, and they will cost taxpayers about R64 million.
RELATED: Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Anton Van Der Bijl, Head of labour union Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices.
-
Why can’t we use South African experts?
-
Are the Cuban engineers qualified to work in a South African context?
Solidarity approached the Minister for clarity but got no reply, so now it is heading to court.
It wants the court to declare Sisulu’s plan invalid on these points:
-
It is irrational to import Cubans for their skills when there are skilled South Africans available.
-
It would be unlawful for Cubans to undertake and or sign off on professional engineering projects as they do not comply with the South African registration and accreditation requirements.
RELATED: Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?
We served court papers on them yesterday… We ask for the Minister to be interdicted from proceeding…Anton Van Der Bijl, Centre for Fair Labour Practices - Solidarity
We argue these appointments aren’t legal or rational… We sit with a lot of local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers.Anton Van Der Bijl, Centre for Fair Labour Practices - Solidarity
The Minister has conceded… that the Cuban engineers have not been registered… They are most certainly not legal in South Africa… They [Cuban engineers] must appoint [local] engineers to overlook the work they do [because of their lack of registration] …Anton Van Der Bijl, Centre for Fair Labour Practices - Solidarity
There’s an extensive language gap. They don’t understand what needs to be done. They can’t converse with the workers.Anton Van Der Bijl, Centre for Fair Labour Practices - Solidarity
The money isn’t paid to the engineers; it’s paid to the Cuban government… It’s purely the servicing of a bilateral agreement with Cuba. It’s astonishing that we can pay R64 million to service a bilateral agreement, and not look after our own engineers.Anton Van Der Bijl, Centre for Fair Labour Practices - Solidarity
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80149855_professional-architect-in-hard-hat-holding-blueprint-outside-modern-building.html?term=renewable%2Bconstruction%2Bafrican&vti=loe9veo1e9hf1tw2ri-1-1
