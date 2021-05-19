[PHOTOS] 'Central Firearm Registry and application process is a shambles'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:45
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Insurer says South Africans appear to have forgotten how to drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ricardo Coetzee - at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday to suspend all contact sport in schools. 19 May 2021 11:44 AM
Over 130,000 chickens culled as bird flu hits more Western Cape farms More than 130,000 chickens have died or been culled in the Western Cape as a result of a bird flu outbreak affecting the province. 19 May 2021 10:45 AM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
View all Local
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans "We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl. 19 May 2021 8:58 AM
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee "There were no earthquakes in the area," reports Barbara Friedman. "Pedestrians started fleeing and screaming." 19 May 2021 11:19 AM
'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists Experts say the test could be used at public events, airports, and doctor's surgeries for the safe resumption of daily activity. 19 May 2021 11:07 AM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] 'Central Firearm Registry and application process is a shambles'

19 May 2021 9:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman

There is no way this process in the 21st Century is rational or reasonable. It needs to be overhauled, says DA's Andrew Whitfield.

Legal South African gun owners have to apply for and renew their firearm licences and competency certificates every 5 years, and with the outcry, we've been hearing from some

of the gun lobby about the unconstitutionality of the process, one would think that those who follow the process would be in the minority.

But a recent site visit to the offices of the Central Firearm Registry in Tshwane by the Portfolio Committee on Policing revealed just how badly run the process is, with stacks and stacks of paper seen piled up everywhere in the Veritas Building.

Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel focuses on the mess that is our firearms registration process. Andrew Whitfield is a DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Policing, Jonathan Fouche who represents the SA Arms and Ammunition Dealers, and Paul Oxley is the chair of Gun Owners South Africa.

There is no way this process in the 21st Century is rational or reasonable and it needs to be overhauled.

Andrew Whitfield, DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Policing

It's the same old song. I can't remember if this is the second or third turnaround strategy.

Paul Oxley, Chair - Gun Owners South Africa

Listen to the conversation below:




19 May 2021 9:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans

Local Business Politics

Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists

World

Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Minister Nzimande’s dept spends most of its budget fighting COVID-19

19 May 2021 10:54 AM

Four people killed in Zandspruit mob attack

19 May 2021 10:16 AM

Release of spectrum should be settled out of court – Ndabeni-Abrahams

19 May 2021 10:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA