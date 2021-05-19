[PHOTOS] 'Central Firearm Registry and application process is a shambles'





Legal South African gun owners have to apply for and renew their firearm licences and competency certificates every 5 years, and with the outcry, we've been hearing from some

of the gun lobby about the unconstitutionality of the process, one would think that those who follow the process would be in the minority.

But a recent site visit to the offices of the Central Firearm Registry in Tshwane by the Portfolio Committee on Policing revealed just how badly run the process is, with stacks and stacks of paper seen piled up everywhere in the Veritas Building.

Time to take firearm licence applications online? Central Firearms Registry is a MESS! Today’s visit to the CFR confirmed our worst nightmares! pic.twitter.com/C1vaPesoRN — Andrew Whitfield (@andrewhitfield) May 15, 2021

Files piled up in corridors on every floor due to a lack of space, the poor use of IT systems, staff shortages and a building which has been declared unsafe are all contributing factors to the chaos we saw at the CFR. pic.twitter.com/bSmnry0D1V — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 16, 2021

Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel focuses on the mess that is our firearms registration process. Andrew Whitfield is a DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Policing, Jonathan Fouche who represents the SA Arms and Ammunition Dealers, and Paul Oxley is the chair of Gun Owners South Africa.

There is no way this process in the 21st Century is rational or reasonable and it needs to be overhauled. Andrew Whitfield, DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Policing

It's the same old song. I can't remember if this is the second or third turnaround strategy. Paul Oxley, Chair - Gun Owners South Africa

Listen to the conversation below: