Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?





Capetonians are mandated by law to register their dogs and horses.

The City is planning to revise its “Animal Keeping Policy” to include "all small and large animals, including dogs, cats, and horses".

Animal breeders, irrespective of what kind, must register.

What happens when one family’s pets are another’s food?

Jeremy Acton (he breeds and keeps rabbits for food) is opposed to Cape Town's revised Animal Keeping Policy. © byrdyak/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jeremy Acton (leader of the Dagga Party of South Africa).

Acton – who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – spoke about why he is opposing the by-law.

Kiewit also spoke to councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee.

I don’t sell my rabbits as meat. It’s for my private use… I keep chickens… They fit well in an urban context. A rabbit is the equivalent of chicken… I live a permaculture lifestyle… I farm goggas for my chickens… The rabbits provide me animal protein… Jeremy Acton, leader - Dagga Party of South Africa

I’m already in a situation with the city council… I applied for eight breeding adults and their offspring… for cooking… The permit was refused. Jeremy Acton, leader - Dagga Party of South Africa

I respect my neighbours, and mitigate nuisance… I put flytraps up… I feed dead flies to my chickens… My one neighbour… he complained that I had chickens… It led to inspectors visiting, they saw I had rabbits, and told me I need permits… Jeremy Acton, leader - Dagga Party of South Africa

Jeremy is breeding rabbits. He must have a permit… you will be visited to check the environment in which the animals are kept… Rabbits breed rapidly… If you’re keeping chickens… you have to have a permit… Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee

I invite Jeremy to comment… Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee

Listen to the interview in the audio below.