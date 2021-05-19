Over 130,000 chickens culled as bird flu hits more Western Cape farms





The avian influenza virus, commonly known as bird flu, has been detected at four poultry farms in the Western Cape so far.

The infected farms are situated near Worcester, Malmesbury, and Hopefield, according to Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer.

Veterinary teams in the province are in the process of investigating other suspected cases.

Two farms have been confirmed to have H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), though laboratory confirmation is still pending for the other two farms.

Approximately 134,000 birds have been culled or have died from HPAI to date.

Meyer says the relationship to the viruses present in the north of the country is unconfirmed.

A bird flu outbreak was first detected in Gauteng last month where at least two farms in the East Rand have been affected.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture urges the public to be vigilant and report unusual mortalities in any birds to their local state veterinarian.

The MEC has stressed that poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat.

He says strains of the avian influenza virus recently identified in South Africa carry a low risk for human infection.

However, humans can transmit the virus from sick birds to other birds on their clothes and hands.

People are therefore advised to handle all dead birds with gloves and wash their hands afterwards.