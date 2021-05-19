'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists





A pocket-sized gadget that gives coronavirus test results almost immediately could soon be available say scientists in the United States.

The device has been designed by boffins at the University of Florida who

Currently, so-called 'rapid tests' are able to provide a result in between five to ten minutes, this new test could provide a result within one second according to researchers.

The research on the device published this week states that:

"Although vaccination on a massive scale and research into potential therapeutics are underway, rapid testing and diagnostics for COVID-19 are still needed for safe resumption of daily activity."

Experts say it works in a similar way to a glucose test strip for diabetics, using either sample of blood or saliva.

It can detect Covid-19 and even tell you how strong it is, it gives you an instant grading. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You need a tiny amount of saliva or blood...the electrodes are exposed - one is coated with gold, one with Covid antibodies, the sensor system uses a transistor system and tells you if you've got the virus... Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It works it out in one second! How's that for potentially revolutionizing the world? Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

