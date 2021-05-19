Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event
Boeta Mogamat Cassiem has been selling ice cream at Cape Town's world-famous rugby and cricket stadiums in Newlands for the last 55 years.
The legendary ice cream vendor is being honoured for his years of service at the Newlands grounds.
The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has planned a special event for Boeta which will take place today (Wednesday 19 May 2021).
WPCA media manager David Brooke Brand says the programme will include some tribute messages and speeches from ex-players that Boeta admires. There will also be a private lunch for his family.
Boeta, who has recently been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, says he's excited about being honoured at Newlands.
Today we will be hosting a legend of not only Six Gun Grill Newlands, but of Cape Town sport, Boeta Cassiem, as we pay tribute to a man who has put smiles on people's faces for over 55 years. pic.twitter.com/Vrt9kDrBht— WPCA (@wp_cricket) May 19, 2021
Boeta Cassiem, in my opinion, has done more for Six Gun Grill Newlands in the history of this ground than any player, administrator, or anybody around here.David Brooke Brand, Sponsorship and Media Manager - Western Province Cricket Association
We're having a tribute where we are going to have people talking and some ex-players are coming who we know Boeta loves.David Brooke Brand, Sponsorship and Media Manager - Western Province Cricket Association
Although Boeta says he's ready to retire, he says he still longs to work at two more sporting events.
"I just want to do the British Lions and the [Cape Town] Sevens. That's what my heart is thinking about", he tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
The charismatic entrepreneur says his hearty greetings are what has kept his business going over the years.
I love all of the fans, I love the people... It's not just all about the ice cream, it's about the honour of the people... The first thing I do, I greet my people, it's the most important thing in business. That's why everybody loves me around the world.Boeta Cassiem
Meanwhile, Brand has described Boeta as the greatest-ever brand ambassador for Newlands Cricket Grounds.
There's been no better brand ambassador for Newlands Cricket Grounds and for our brand than Boeta Cassiem!David Brooke Brand, Sponsorship and Media Manager - Western Province Cricket Association
We have international fans that come here, English fans - the Barmy Army absolutely love him. They don't even need to eat an ice cream but they want to talk to Boeta Cassiem.David Brooke Brand, Sponsorship and Media Manager - Western Province Cricket Association
Boeta has been through a lot in the past year. He lost his earnings due to the cancellation of live sporting events.
Last year, fans, strangers, and many CapeTalk listeners helped him raise money for his cataract operation.
A few weeks ago, Boeta was diagnosed with stage 5 renal failure.
Rodney Brown, Boeta's neighbour and family friend, tells CapeTalk that the Cassiem family wants to fulfill all his last wishes while he is still alive.
Listen to find out more on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
Listen to Rodney Brown on Afternoon Drive:
