[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee





One of China’s tallest buildings – the 356-meter-high SEG Plaza in Shenzhen – was evacuated on Tuesday after it began shaking for no apparent reason.

Videos of fleeing pedestrians and the massive building shaking have gone viral.

There were no earthquakes anywhere near the area.

The building appears undamaged.

The SEG Plaza in Shenzhen was reportedly "shaking" on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chinese city's Emergency Management Bureau on Weibo. There have been no reports of an earthquake around the building, which - at 356 metres tall - is the 72nd tallest in the world. pic.twitter.com/dcO7tHWJUZ — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) May 18, 2021

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

It mysteriously started to move, even though there were no earthquakes in the area… you can see things on people’s desks moving… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Pedestrians started fleeing, and screaming… The building was really shaking… it’s unnerving… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Shenzhen, China (Image by Charlottees from Pixabay )

