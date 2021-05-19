Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE
With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave the Department of Basic Education has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.
The decision was taken in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday morning.
Non-contact sport can continue with social distancing in place and safety measures in place.
[MEDIA STATEMENT] Contact sports suspended with immediate effect in school@ElijahMhlanga @ReginahMhaule @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/zI6jeIIrMY— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 19, 2021
Mandy Wiener plays the audio announcement from Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200607540/149596383-cape-town-south-africa-december-06-2011-diverse-children-playing-netball-at-school.jpg
