Takealot, UberEats… Competition Commission launches inquiry

19 May 2021 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Competition Commission
UberEATS
Mandy Wiener
Online shopping
Ecommerce
Tembinkosi Bonakele
takealot
midday report

Mandy Wiener interviews Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner for the Competition Commission.

The Competition Commission has launched an investigation into Takealot, UberEats, and other dominant online shopping platforms.

“The inquiry is a proactive measure to get a greater understanding of the online markets operating in South Africa and whether there are factors which may be hindering competition or undermining the public interest,” a statement by the Commission read.

“This will ensure that these markets remain contestable and competitive, which is in the long-term best interests of South African consumers and businesses that depend on them.”

© massimoparisi/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner for the Competition Commission.

An inquiry… we try to understand what could distort competition… It’s more like enhanced research… without accusing any particular company…

Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

We already have platforms where you can argue a tipping point has been reached; it’s very difficult to establish competition…

Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

We want to engage with them… We appreciate there are efficiencies that arise from scale…

Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
