Takealot, UberEats… Competition Commission launches inquiry
The Competition Commission has launched an investigation into Takealot, UberEats, and other dominant online shopping platforms.
“The inquiry is a proactive measure to get a greater understanding of the online markets operating in South Africa and whether there are factors which may be hindering competition or undermining the public interest,” a statement by the Commission read.
“This will ensure that these markets remain contestable and competitive, which is in the long-term best interests of South African consumers and businesses that depend on them.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner for the Competition Commission.
An inquiry… we try to understand what could distort competition… It’s more like enhanced research… without accusing any particular company…Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
We already have platforms where you can argue a tipping point has been reached; it’s very difficult to establish competition…Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
We want to engage with them… We appreciate there are efficiencies that arise from scale…Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
