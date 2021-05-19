Do over-60s with comorbidities get priority? Vaccine Q&A with Dr Saadiq Kariem





Dr. Kariem says the province is confident that it can vaccinate all eligible citizens over the age of 60 by the end of June.

The Western Cape has identified roughly 750,000 residents who fall into the 60-plus category and encourages them to register for their vaccine.

Do over-60s with comorbidities get priority?

No. "Whether you have got comorbidities, it doesn't increase your prioritisation", says Dr. Kariem.

The province says it has the capacity to vaccinate all people over the age of 60 - with and without comorbidities - by the end of June.

The prioritisation was initially going to be people with comorbidities, which has in fact changed. It's now anyone who is 60 years or older, with or without comorbidities. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We found that people who are at the highest risk for severe disease are in the old age group. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We have not differentiated and that is the case all across the country. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Can you take the vaccine if you're on other chronic meds?

People who are taking medication for chronic illnesses are advised to consult with their doctors before taking the vaccine to ensure it is safe to do so.

Generally, it's advised that adults with underlying medical conditions or illnesses should get vaccinated because they have a greater risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

With regards to cancer and other conditions... in general, the answer is yes, but it has to be tailored to each individual's very specific clinical needs. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

The advice generally is to speak to your GP and your doctor about which tablets you are taking and whether you can take the vaccine or not... and bring that letter with you to the vaccination site. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

How do you register for a vaccine?

If you are over-60 or if you are a caregiver to someone over 60 years, you can register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) here.

You can also register at no cost by using the USSD service. Dial 134832# from your phone to start the registration process OR send the word “REGISTER” to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp.

The public is urged to only visit vaccination facilities once their appointments have been confirmed. This will ensure that everyone is assisted and gets vaccinated.

