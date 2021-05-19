Hearings reveal extent of bullying and corporal punishment in Limpopo schools
The South African Human Rights Commission says it intends to 'get behind' the bullying, corporal punishment and sexual abuse that is rife in the nation's schools.
The commission is currently in Limpopo for a series of hearings looking into violence and sexual impropriety at schools in the province.
The three-day visit came about following the death of 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga who took her own life after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral last month.
What we have been hearing from NGOs and participants is that bullying is very prevalent in our schools.Dr Eileen Carter, Senior Legal Officer - Limpopo office of the SAHRC
70 percent of schools and learners are reporting bullying, as well as, very concerningly, corporal punishment.Dr Eileen Carter, Senior Legal Officer - Limpopo office of the SAHRC
Carter says the hearings have raised several issues the commission will follow up on.
One of them was testing potential employees at the school against the Child Protection Register and the Sexual Offences Register which determines whether a person is suitable or not to work with children.Dr Eileen Carter, Senior Legal Officer - Limpopo office of the SAHRC
The information we are receiving points to a bit of ignorance in respect of the Children's Act.Dr Eileen Carter, Senior Legal Officer - Limpopo office of the SAHRC
"Teacher unions are a stumbling block in some cases of sexual abuse because they defend their members no matter what." SAHRC hears https://t.co/q8yN5kLAzJ via @mailandguardian— Athandiwe Saba (@Athi_Saba) May 19, 2021
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/arrowsmith2/arrowsmith22003/arrowsmith2200300025/143108935-students-wearing-mask-for-protect-corona-virus-or-covid-19-and-doing-exam-in-classroom-with-stress-1.jpg
