New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments'





The new Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Bill approved by Cabinet in 2018 aims to stop smoking in public spaces, regulating the sale and use of vapes and e-cigarettes, and how all the products can be marketed.

This week tobacco and vaping industry role players met with government as part of the socio-economic impact assessment process.

The South African Tabacco transformation Alliance (SATTA) has been pushing back against the new laws.

Mandy Wiener speaks to SATTA spokesperson Zacharia Motsumi.

It will definitely increase illicit trading. Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

Motsumi says government noted that it had received 21,000 comments about the Tobacco Bill when it was first published for public comment.

But until now, three years down the line, none of those comments were taken seriously by the government and none of them have been included in this Bill. Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

In addition, he says the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry has not been included in the Bill either.

The government does not recognise that impact...that it has seen an increase in the illegal cigarette market. Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

The plan to enforce plain cigarette packaging will negatively impact the industry, he says.

The plain packaging of cigarettes means there will be no branding on them - which will definitely affect the market. Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

People working on the branding will lose their jobs. Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

He also suggests that consumers prefer branded packets so will turn to the illicit cigarette trade to buy them.

Listen to the interview with Zacharia Motsumi below: