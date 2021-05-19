Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
Pfizer jab will cost medical aid schemes almost double the price of J&J - report There's a major cost difference between the J&J and Pfizer vaccines, according to Business Insider South Africa. 19 May 2021 4:54 PM
Zondo Commission 'coaches' witnesses - Matshela Koko (former Eskom CEO) Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 May 2021 2:46 PM
Ramaphosa slams vaccine hoarding by richer countries: 'It's vaccine apartheid' President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's unacceptable that only 2% of the people living on the African continent have been vaccinated. 19 May 2021 2:38 PM
New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments' SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market. 19 May 2021 1:28 PM
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools. 19 May 2021 11:44 AM
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans "We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl. 19 May 2021 8:58 AM
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024 "We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. 19 May 2021 2:04 PM
Takealot, UberEats… Competition Commission launches inquiry Mandy Wiener interviews Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner for the Competition Commission. 19 May 2021 12:59 PM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town's revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee "There were no earthquakes in the area," reports Barbara Friedman. "Pedestrians started fleeing and screaming." 19 May 2021 11:19 AM
'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists Experts say the test could be used at public events, airports, and doctor's surgeries for the safe resumption of daily activity. 19 May 2021 11:07 AM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments'

19 May 2021 1:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
smoking bill
SATTA
Smoking laws
SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market.

The new Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Bill approved by Cabinet in 2018 aims to stop smoking in public spaces, regulating the sale and use of vapes and e-cigarettes, and how all the products can be marketed.

This week tobacco and vaping industry role players met with government as part of the socio-economic impact assessment process.

The South African Tabacco transformation Alliance (SATTA) has been pushing back against the new laws.

Mandy Wiener speaks to SATTA spokesperson Zacharia Motsumi.

It will definitely increase illicit trading.

Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

Motsumi says government noted that it had received 21,000 comments about the Tobacco Bill when it was first published for public comment.

But until now, three years down the line, none of those comments were taken seriously by the government and none of them have been included in this Bill.

Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

In addition, he says the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry has not been included in the Bill either.

The government does not recognise that impact...that it has seen an increase in the illegal cigarette market.

Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

The plan to enforce plain cigarette packaging will negatively impact the industry, he says.

The plain packaging of cigarettes means there will be no branding on them - which will definitely affect the market.

Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

People working on the branding will lose their jobs.

Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA

He also suggests that consumers prefer branded packets so will turn to the illicit cigarette trade to buy them.

Listen to the interview with Zacharia Motsumi below:




19 May 2021 1:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
smoking bill
SATTA
Smoking laws
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE

19 May 2021 11:44 AM

The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools.

Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans

19 May 2021 8:58 AM

"We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl.

Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'

18 May 2021 2:42 PM

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work

IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday

18 May 2021 1:36 PM

"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).

Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party

18 May 2021 1:30 PM

Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.

Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances

18 May 2021 12:39 PM

Madeleine Fullard says placing a missing person into a historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts.

Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor

18 May 2021 9:53 AM

On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday.

Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work

18 May 2021 8:17 AM

Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hours

Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?

17 May 2021 2:40 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.

Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?

17 May 2021 1:30 PM

Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution.

Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?

Local Opinion Lifestyle

US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Entertainment World

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

Sport Local

Motsoaledi disappointed with polyandry debate, says it is not govt policy

19 May 2021 5:19 PM

Netanyahu says Israel aims to deter but could 'conquer' Hamas

19 May 2021 4:09 PM

Zandspruit mob justice: Residents say they're tired of being terrorised

19 May 2021 3:58 PM

