New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments'
The new Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Bill approved by Cabinet in 2018 aims to stop smoking in public spaces, regulating the sale and use of vapes and e-cigarettes, and how all the products can be marketed.
This week tobacco and vaping industry role players met with government as part of the socio-economic impact assessment process.
The South African Tabacco transformation Alliance (SATTA) has been pushing back against the new laws.
Mandy Wiener speaks to SATTA spokesperson Zacharia Motsumi.
It will definitely increase illicit trading.Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA
Motsumi says government noted that it had received 21,000 comments about the Tobacco Bill when it was first published for public comment.
But until now, three years down the line, none of those comments were taken seriously by the government and none of them have been included in this Bill.Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA
In addition, he says the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry has not been included in the Bill either.
The government does not recognise that impact...that it has seen an increase in the illegal cigarette market.Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA
The plan to enforce plain cigarette packaging will negatively impact the industry, he says.
The plain packaging of cigarettes means there will be no branding on them - which will definitely affect the market.Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA
People working on the branding will lose their jobs.Zacharia Motsumi, Spokesperson - SATTA
He also suggests that consumers prefer branded packets so will turn to the illicit cigarette trade to buy them.
Listen to the interview with Zacharia Motsumi below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121867451_cigarettes-in-a-pack-yellow-filter-harm-to-health-bad-habit-a-pack-of-cigarettes-on-the-table-open-p.html?term=cigarette%2Bpacks&vti=o4mx43yq64z6zf1wr9-1-1
More from Politics
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE
The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools.Read More
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans
"We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl.Read More
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'
Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to workRead More
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).Read More
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party
Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.Read More
Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances
Madeleine Fullard says placing a missing person into a historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts.Read More
Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor
On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday.Read More
Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work
Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hoursRead More
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?
Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution.Read More