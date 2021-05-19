Listener says she was laughed at and turned away from WC police station





A caller to The Morning Review on Cape Talk recently described having received poor treatment by South African Police Service officers at Athlone police station.

Veronica says she was forced to seek help from law enforcement because of her mentally-ill, and drug-dependent son.

But, she claims, she was laughed at by the officers on duty and turned away without receiving any assistance.

â€ŽDeidre Foster speaks for the Western Cape Police Ombudsman and joined Lester Kiewit on Wednesday to talk about what people should do if they have a complaint about Saps or its officers.

She offered some examples of when citizens may seek redress through the Ombud.

If you go to the police station and people are disrespectful... or you are ridiculed, laughed at...we will look at the unacceptable behaviour in that case. ŽDeidre Foster, Head Of Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations - Western Cape Police Ombudsman

According to the Western Cape government, the province's Ombudsman received a total of 734 complaints in the year ending March 31 2020.

Foster offered one explanation as to why some citizens may experience less than desirable service delivery by the police.

The pressure on human resources often leaves most inexperienced constables on the front desk. ŽDeidre Foster, Head Of Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations - Western Cape Police Ombudsman

It's often the most inexperienced, least knowledgable person that's going to say whatever they can to avoid any further action being taken. ŽDeidre Foster, Head Of Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations - Western Cape Police Ombudsman

You can contact the office of the Western Cape Police Ombudsman at ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za or call 021 483 0669

