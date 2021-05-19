Ramaphosa slams vaccine hoarding by richer countries: 'It's vaccine apartheid'
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out against vaccine apartheid in an interview with French TV news network France 24.
Ramaphosa has been in Paris, France to participate in the Summit on the Financing of African Economies.
The summit is aimed at discussing ways in which to support economic recovery across Africa following the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the interview with France24, Ramaphosa warned against the hoarding of vaccines by richer countries, which he says is tantamount to vaccine apartheid and vaccine imperialism.
In order for there to be vaccine equity across the globe, Ramaphosa says this must come to an end.
Vaccines must be made available. It's unacceptable that only 2% of the people on the African continent have been vaccinated.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The West and northern countries have prepaid for vaccines and they have amassed a lot of vaccines. They have a huge surplus and we have no access.President Cyril Ramaphosa
That to me is vaccine apartheid. It can also be characterised as vaccine imperialism where the stronger economies have gone out to mass-buy the vaccines to the exclusion of the poorest part of the world that needs the vaccines just as much as those who live in the more well-endowed economies.President Cyril Ramaphosa
African lives are just as important as European and American lives.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener played a section of Ramaphosa's interview during her show. You can watch the wide-ranging interview below:
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4iuJUUdGkM&t=339s
