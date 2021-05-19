Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024





Lamborghini will sell its very last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024.

The Italian supercar maker will electrify its range, first with an all-plug-in-hybrid line-up, and then with a purely electric car by 2024.

Lamborghini Gallardo. (Image by Tân Nguyễn from Pixabay)

RELATED: 'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

“We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“But we want to reduce the emissions by at least 50%.”

RELATED: Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

All manufacturers are being hit hard by very strict European emission standards… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

All the existing Lamborghinis will be hybridised by 2024, and they’re bringing in a fully electric one in that year as well… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

You’ll get 30 or 40 kilometres of purely electric range… Quite curious… I’m excited… Hybrid doesn’t mean slow… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

RELATED: Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

Listen to the interview in the audio below.