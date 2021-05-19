Streaming issues? Report here
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

19 May 2021 2:43 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Demi Lovato
LGBTQ
non-binary

The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary.

American singer and actor Demi Lovato has announced they are changing their pronouns after taking to Twitter to tell fans they now identify as non-binary.

The Heart Attack hitmaker says the they/them pronouns "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression".

RELATED: How to empower trans and gender non-conforming children

Non-binary is an umbrella term for gender identities that are neither male nor female‍.

In a video posted to their Twitter page, Lovato claimed not to be 'an expert' or a 'spokesperson', but said they are "learning and coming into myself".

Lovato has long been an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights and announced in March that they were pansexual.

ALSO RELATED:Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger

The former child-star shot to fame in the TV musical Camp Rock in 2008, and as a recording artist has sold over 24 million records in the United States.

ALSO READ: Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary




