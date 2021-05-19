US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary
American singer and actor Demi Lovato has announced they are changing their pronouns after taking to Twitter to tell fans they now identify as non-binary.
The Heart Attack hitmaker says the they/them pronouns "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression".
RELATED: How to empower trans and gender non-conforming children
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
Non-binary is an umbrella term for gender identities that are neither male nor female.
In a video posted to their Twitter page, Lovato claimed not to be 'an expert' or a 'spokesperson', but said they are "learning and coming into myself".
Lovato has long been an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights and announced in March that they were pansexual.
ALSO RELATED:Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger
The former child-star shot to fame in the TV musical Camp Rock in 2008, and as a recording artist has sold over 24 million records in the United States.
ALSO READ: Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary
Source : @ddlovato/Twitter
