Zondo Commission 'coaches' witnesses - Matshela Koko (former Eskom CEO)
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has accused the state capture commission of coaching travel agency witnesses who said Salim Essa paid for his flights.
Koko is back at the state capture commission on Wednesday where he is testifying about a controversial transaction that led to the controversial Gupta family owning Optimum Coal Mine.
RELATED: Zondo hears from travel agents - who paid what, to whom, for travel to where
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
Matshela Koko denies that Brian Molefe came into his position as CEO to ensure that the transaction happened, and to ensure that Optimum under Glencore was elbowed out…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
