Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
There has been a 30% decline in alcohol-related claims between March 2020 and March 2021, says Auto & General Insurance.
Accident claims for reckless driving are up 27%.
More than half of the insurance company’s accident claims involve just one vehicle.
It suspects South Africans have - literally - forgotten how to drive during the lockdown.
Zain Johnson interviewed Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.
We’re seeing less driving under the influence…Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance
Internationally… in the UK almost a fifth of drivers report struggling after lockdown… Muscle memory… a complex system almost functions like a symphony… Some parts fade…Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance
Our egos; you must admit the fact that your driving ability has dropped a couple of notches… Lower your speed; ease back into driving…Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance
Customers are making smaller accidents, where no other vehicles are involved…Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/25/20/14/crash-test-1620591_960_720.jpg
