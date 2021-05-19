Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'





There has been a 30% decline in alcohol-related claims between March 2020 and March 2021, says Auto & General Insurance.

Accident claims for reckless driving are up 27%.

More than half of the insurance company’s accident claims involve just one vehicle.

It suspects South Africans have - literally - forgotten how to drive during the lockdown.

pixabay.com

Zain Johnson interviewed Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.

We’re seeing less driving under the influence… Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance

Internationally… in the UK almost a fifth of drivers report struggling after lockdown… Muscle memory… a complex system almost functions like a symphony… Some parts fade… Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance

Our egos; you must admit the fact that your driving ability has dropped a couple of notches… Lower your speed; ease back into driving… Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance

Customers are making smaller accidents, where no other vehicles are involved… Ricardo Coetzee, Head - Auto & General Insurance

Listen to the interview in the audio below.