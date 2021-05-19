Pfizer jab will cost medical aid schemes almost double the price of J&J - report
Business Insider SA reports that medical aids will have to fork out much more for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than the Johnson & Johnson shot.
The administrative cost charged to medical aids for the Pfizer vaccine is approximately R140 per vaccinated member compared to R70 for the J&J vaccine.
That's excluding the price of the jab itself, which is R354.75 per dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and R330 for the J&J vaccine.
The Pfizer shot is more costly because it is a two-dose vaccine, reports Business Insider's Phillip de Wet.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one being used in South Africa while authorities wait for the release of the one-dose J&J vaccines.
South Africa's government is still waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be released by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with millions of J&J vaccines on standby at a plant in Gqeberha.
De Wet says medical aid companies and other roleplayers are watching the J&J developments closely as it could have an impact on the size of the bill facing the schemes.
It could cost as much as R7.56 billion to vaccinate all their members against Covid-19 but the price could be up to R4 billion less, thanks to the massive difference in price between shots, he adds.
Purely based on money, if the J&J vaccines are not released, then medical aids - and in the future perhaps companies - look at basically double the cost of getting their members and employees fully vaccinated.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
The numbers for Pfizer and J&J are kind of similar on the face of it. For a private provider, they are paying R350 for a dose of Pfizer and about R330 in theory for dose of J&J, once those start rolling out. However, Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine and J&J is a single-dose vaccine... There's also administrative costs associated with each.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
Once you factor that in, you're looking at about R400 for a J&J vaccine and just about R850 for a Pfizer one.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
Suddenly, the difference between the two for medical aids is rather significant.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
You've got about nine million members of medical aids and the difference between R400 and R800 is a big one.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
Under no circumstances will medical aid members pay for the vaccine... Your medical aid pays for it as a prescribed minimum benefit. It doesn't come out of your medical savings. There's no co-payment.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
