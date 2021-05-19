[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports Paediatric specialist Dr Mark Cotton says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) needs to elaborate on what informed their decisi... 19 May 2021 7:25 PM
Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday The SA Weather Service says two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday, resulting in r... 19 May 2021 6:32 PM
View all Local
New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments' SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market. 19 May 2021 1:28 PM
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools. 19 May 2021 11:44 AM
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans "We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl. 19 May 2021 8:58 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024 "We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. 19 May 2021 2:04 PM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Sport
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee "There were no earthquakes in the area," reports Barbara Friedman. "Pedestrians started fleeing and screaming." 19 May 2021 11:19 AM
'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists Experts say the test could be used at public events, airports, and doctor's surgeries for the safe resumption of daily activity. 19 May 2021 11:07 AM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert

19 May 2021 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Morgan Freeman
Andy Rice
branding
M&C Saatchi
heroes and zeros
#BusinessBanksOnUS

How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.

The comfort and warmth of the traditional family meal is at the core of Standard Bank's new TV campaign.

It's used to illustrate that dinner time wouldn't be possible without a whole lot of processes happening along the supply chain to get that food on the table.

Standard Bank pays tribute to all the businesses involved, with the tagline #BusinessBanksOnUs.

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the TV spot for his advertising Hero of the Week for its "lovely production values, pacing, and pared-down copy".

RELATED: WATCH - José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

It's called 'Dinner Time' because the premise of the advertising is that you as a family sit down to dinner and there are some lovely heartwarming, convincing shots of that happening...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Then the voice-over (that sounds so much like Morgan Freeman) starts to list the things that dinnertime cannot happen without - the farm, the water, the machinery, the distribution etc. required.

The end leaves you with this understanding that Standard is the bank that banks all those different businesses.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

We're left with this warm and cozy feeling about dinnertime not being able to happen without all these contributors to the supply chain, and the arrival of the food on the table.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the ad for yourself below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot (Standard Bank at 4:40):




19 May 2021 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Morgan Freeman
Andy Rice
branding
M&C Saatchi
heroes and zeros
#BusinessBanksOnUS

More from Business

How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?

19 May 2021 8:05 PM

CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:15 PM

The risk of your business getting hacked is rising

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'

19 May 2021 3:39 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission 'coaches' witnesses - Matshela Koko (former Eskom CEO)

19 May 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024

19 May 2021 2:04 PM

"We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot, UberEats… Competition Commission launches inquiry

19 May 2021 12:59 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner for the Competition Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans

19 May 2021 8:58 AM

"We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba

18 May 2021 9:02 PM

Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)

18 May 2021 7:52 PM

The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'

19 May 2021 3:39 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?

19 May 2021 10:33 AM

Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)

18 May 2021 7:52 PM

The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

18 May 2021 3:59 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'

18 May 2021 2:43 PM

"It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'

18 May 2021 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?

17 May 2021 7:25 PM

Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021

17 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'

19 May 2021 3:39 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024

19 May 2021 2:04 PM

"We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?

19 May 2021 10:33 AM

Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba

18 May 2021 9:02 PM

Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

18 May 2021 3:59 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'

18 May 2021 2:43 PM

"It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD

17 May 2021 8:55 AM

MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday

Local

Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

US and France tangle at UN over Middle East

19 May 2021 8:23 PM

Action SA's Mashaba slams media houses over 'censorship' of election billboard

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

Nzimande confident of finding solution for missing middle education funding

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA