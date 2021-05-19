Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
More than 10 million long-term insurance risk policies lapsed in 2020, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA.
The figure is contained in a bumper combined report from the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance and the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance.
The policy lapses are attributed, not surprisingly, to job losses or pay cuts during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The pain and trauma of 2020 is a sombre theme in the statistics, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
People were faced with choices such as 'do I feed my family or do I keep this premium up?'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Evidently for many, many people those policies just lapsed.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For those who had reason to claim it was absolutely disastrous.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The Ombud for Long-Term Insurance believes insurers could have done more for affected clients.
"Although some insurers provided premium relief of one kind or another, this was not universal, and the relief packages were not all equally generous."
It is unfortunate when a risk policy lapses, said Deputy Ombud Jennifer Preiss, but even more so during a pandemic when cover is so crucial.
Listen to the discussion about the report's djfferent findings:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1908/fizkes190800603/129153400-shocked-worried-young-mixed-race-couple-calculate-bills-pay-online-on-laptop-upset-about-financial-p.jpg
