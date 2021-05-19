Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday
The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre says crews are on standby to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
Widespread showers and rain are expected across various parts of the Western Cape after a cold front moves in on Thursday morning.
The SA Weather Service says a secondary cold front will make landfall on Friday, causing rainfall and light snowfall to persist over the Western Cape.
⚠️Media Release: Cold snap expected over parts of the country this weekend (20-23 May 2021). pic.twitter.com/JchB49uUbf— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 18, 2021
The City's Disaster Risk Management spokespersonCharlotte Powell says the disruptive rains on Thursday are expected to start at 6am until 11pm.
Damaging winds are also expected from 7pm on Wednesday until Friday at midnight, Powell tells CapeTalk.
We have standby crews ready that will be activated if an emergency or flooding situation should occur.Charlotte Powell, Head of Public Awareness & Preparendness - Disaster Risk Management Centre (City of Cape Town)
Our concern is for residents living in informal settlements... they need to report flooding immediately.Charlotte Powell, Head of Public Awareness & Preparendness - Disaster Risk Management Centre (City of Cape Town)
The weather warning is still on track and we've received it from the South African Weather Service.Charlotte Powell, Head of Public Awareness & Preparendness - Disaster Risk Management Centre (City of Cape Town)
We have activated our teams involving most departments across the City.Charlotte Powell, Head of Public Awareness & Preparendness - Disaster Risk Management Centre (City of Cape Town)
Powell says residents are encouraged to trim any trees and vegetation growing on their property, which is interfering with power lines ahead of upcoming winter storms in an effort to reduce power outages caused by tree and shrub damage.
The City says service requests increase during bad weather and this can impact the time required to fix an outage.
