Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports





The DBE has announced the suspension of all contact sport in schools with immediate effect.

Dr. Mark Cotton, a specialist in the field of paediatric infectious diseases at Tygerberg Children's Hospital, says the DBE needs to provide more data to back up its decision.

Dr. Cotton says more data is needed to understand how prevalent Covid-19 is at schools.

The ban on contact sports comes as some parts of the country face early signs of a third wave.

There should be some concern. Schools are not usually hotspots for the spreading of Covid-19 because children are less at risk.. Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

Contact sport is a risk factor and I think one really needs more information to understand it better. It would be very helpful to have a follow-up statement with some data explaining more. Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

This does affect the lives of school children and young adults... It would be great to get more data so that one can understand this a bit better. Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

From the press release, there's very little data. So, it's really hard to judge the impact of this announcement. Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

It was under the advice of an outbreak response team which was probably linked to the NICD. If that's the case, it's liable to be valid and it's liable to be backed up by data. Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

Listen to Dr. Mark Cotton in conversation with Zain Johnson: