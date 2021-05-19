Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports Paediatric specialist Dr Mark Cotton says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) needs to elaborate on what informed their decisi... 19 May 2021 7:25 PM
Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday The SA Weather Service says two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday, resulting in r... 19 May 2021 6:32 PM
View all Local
New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments' SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market. 19 May 2021 1:28 PM
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools. 19 May 2021 11:44 AM
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans "We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl. 19 May 2021 8:58 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024 "We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. 19 May 2021 2:04 PM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Sport
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee "There were no earthquakes in the area," reports Barbara Friedman. "Pedestrians started fleeing and screaming." 19 May 2021 11:19 AM
'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists Experts say the test could be used at public events, airports, and doctor's surgeries for the safe resumption of daily activity. 19 May 2021 11:07 AM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food? Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.... 19 May 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports

19 May 2021 7:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Basic Education Department
DBE
contact sports
contact sports at schools
Covid-19 at schools

Paediatric specialist Dr Mark Cotton says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) needs to elaborate on what informed their decision.

The DBE has announced the suspension of all contact sport in schools with immediate effect.

Dr. Mark Cotton, a specialist in the field of paediatric infectious diseases at Tygerberg Children's Hospital, says the DBE needs to provide more data to back up its decision.

Dr. Cotton says more data is needed to understand how prevalent Covid-19 is at schools.

RELATED: Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE

The ban on contact sports comes as some parts of the country face early signs of a third wave.

There should be some concern. Schools are not usually hotspots for the spreading of Covid-19 because children are less at risk..

Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

Contact sport is a risk factor and I think one really needs more information to understand it better. It would be very helpful to have a follow-up statement with some data explaining more.

Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

This does affect the lives of school children and young adults... It would be great to get more data so that one can understand this a bit better.

Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

From the press release, there's very little data. So, it's really hard to judge the impact of this announcement.

Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

It was under the advice of an outbreak response team which was probably linked to the NICD. If that's the case, it's liable to be valid and it's liable to be backed up by data.

Dr Mark Cotton, Head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Children's Hospital

Listen to Dr. Mark Cotton in conversation with Zain Johnson:




19 May 2021 7:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Basic Education Department
DBE
contact sports
contact sports at schools
Covid-19 at schools

More from Local

How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?

19 May 2021 8:05 PM

CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday

19 May 2021 6:32 PM

The SA Weather Service says two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer jab will cost medical aid schemes almost double the price of J&J - report

19 May 2021 4:54 PM

There's a major cost difference between the J&J and Pfizer vaccines for medical aid schemes, according to Business Insider South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission 'coaches' witnesses - Matshela Koko (former Eskom CEO)

19 May 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa slams vaccine hoarding by richer countries: 'It's vaccine apartheid'

19 May 2021 2:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's unacceptable that only 2% of the people living on the African continent have been vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Listener says she was laughed at and turned away from WC police station

19 May 2021 2:21 PM

The Western Cape police ombudsman is tasked with investigating complaints by citizens against the Saps and its officers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do over-60s with comorbidities get priority? Vaccine Q&A with Dr Saadiq Kariem

19 May 2021 1:30 PM

The Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, answers frequently asked questions about the Phase 2 rollout in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hearings reveal extent of bullying and corporal punishment in Limpopo schools

19 May 2021 1:21 PM

A three-day visit by the SAHRC to Limpopo has revealed that bullying, sex abuse, and corporal punishment are rife in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

19 May 2021 12:04 PM

The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE

19 May 2021 11:44 AM

The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday

Local

Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

US and France tangle at UN over Middle East

19 May 2021 8:23 PM

Action SA's Mashaba slams media houses over 'censorship' of election billboard

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

Nzimande confident of finding solution for missing middle education funding

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA