School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
Contact sports at school - SA Paeds Assoc or youth sports expert
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association
Dr Jon Patricios - Sports Physician at Morningside Sports Medicine Centre
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:20
The raising cost of toilet paper
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jane Molony - Executive director at Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (PAMSA)
Today at 10:33
Rise in personal bankruptcies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 11:05
How to expose your child to talking about political issues
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng - Diversity trainer and political analyst at ...
Asanda Ngoasheng - Political Analyst and Research Assistant at Centre for Rights and Justice at University of Sussex
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians' "We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town). 20 May 2021 9:14 AM
School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside' DBE, Assoc of Public Boys’ Schools of SA, and Sadtu express different views on the decision to suspend contact school sports. 20 May 2021 8:49 AM
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020 The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance. 19 May 2021 9:06 PM
View all Local
New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments' SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market. 19 May 2021 1:28 PM
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools. 19 May 2021 11:44 AM
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans "We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl. 19 May 2021 8:58 AM
View all Politics
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024 "We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. 19 May 2021 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Sport
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
View all Entertainment
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee "There were no earthquakes in the area," reports Barbara Friedman. "Pedestrians started fleeing and screaming." 19 May 2021 11:19 AM
'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists Experts say the test could be used at public events, airports, and doctor's surgeries for the safe resumption of daily activity. 19 May 2021 11:07 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians' "We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town). 20 May 2021 9:14 AM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown' Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance. 19 May 2021 3:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'

20 May 2021 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
School rugby
school sports
covid

DBE, Assoc of Public Boys’ Schools of SA, and Sadtu express different views on the decision to suspend contact school sports.

On Wednesday the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced the suspension of all contact sport in schools with immediate effect due to the increase in Covid-19 infections across South Africa.

RELATED: Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports

Refilwe Moloto speaks to spokesperson for the Education Minister, Hope Mokgatlhe about reasons for the move, and to Tim Gordon, head of the Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA about why he believes the decision was wrong.

Mokgatlhe says MECs from all nine provinces met to discuss a number of concerns.

But this was the one that stood out as the most urgent. All nine MECS from all provinces and the minister agreed that contact sport should be suspended immediately to stop infection.

Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Minister of Education

She acknowledges most cases of the infection spread are in Gauteng but notes data is continually collected on a daily basis.

It is a wait-and-see situation. We monitor it on a daily basis.

Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Minister of Education

Jonovan Rustin says SADTU welcomes the decision.

We know parents were coming in their droves standing outside watching the games.

Jonovan Rustin, W Cape Provincial Secretary - Sadtu

Tim Gordon disagrees with the decision.

While he says the association is very compassionate and concerned about those who have lost lives during the pandemic, they are not convinced this tight lockdown is the best way if responding.

We also wonder where these scientific bits of information come from.

Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA

He says the association would have preferred the DBE, Health Department, and other roleplayers to have discussed what is happening in particular areas.

Then you have a decision taken on that basis rather than the whole country locks down now because things are happening in Gauteng.

Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA

Gordon says outdoor activities should be encouraged.

Out of doors is the best place for children to be.

Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA

We worry if they don't have these activities they will be involved in far more harmful activities outside the control of schools.

Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA

He says the problem of infection spread comes from learners playing club rugby on weekends.

We are certainly seeing a situation where this is applied to schools but not applied to clubs. So a number of our boys are simply joining clubs and playing the same games against the same opponents on Sunday instead of Saturday.

Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA

Listen to the conversation below:




20 May 2021 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
School rugby
school sports
covid

More from Local

Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'

20 May 2021 9:14 AM

"We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020

19 May 2021 9:06 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?

19 May 2021 8:05 PM

CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports

19 May 2021 7:25 PM

Paediatric specialist Dr Mark Cotton says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) needs to elaborate on what informed their decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday

19 May 2021 6:32 PM

The SA Weather Service says two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer jab will cost medical aid schemes almost double the price of J&J - report

19 May 2021 4:54 PM

There's a major cost difference between the J&J and Pfizer vaccines for medical aid schemes, according to Business Insider South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission 'coaches' witnesses - Matshela Koko (former Eskom CEO)

19 May 2021 2:46 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa slams vaccine hoarding by richer countries: 'It's vaccine apartheid'

19 May 2021 2:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's unacceptable that only 2% of the people living on the African continent have been vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Listener says she was laughed at and turned away from WC police station

19 May 2021 2:21 PM

The Western Cape police ombudsman is tasked with investigating complaints by citizens against the Saps and its officers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do over-60s with comorbidities get priority? Vaccine Q&A with Dr Saadiq Kariem

19 May 2021 1:30 PM

The Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, answers frequently asked questions about the Phase 2 rollout in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020

19 May 2021 9:06 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments'

19 May 2021 1:28 PM

SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE

19 May 2021 11:44 AM

The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans

19 May 2021 8:58 AM

"We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'

18 May 2021 2:42 PM

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday

18 May 2021 1:36 PM

"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party

18 May 2021 1:30 PM

Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Persons Team helps families get answers to apartheid-era disappearances

18 May 2021 12:39 PM

Madeleine Fullard says placing a missing person into a historical and geographical context is key to unlocking the facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor

18 May 2021 9:53 AM

On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work

18 May 2021 8:17 AM

Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hours

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday

Local

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Australian 'killed intruder and lived with body for 15 years'

20 May 2021 9:03 AM

SACP: ANC competent enough to deal with those opposed to step-aside resolution

20 May 2021 7:40 AM

Record 55 million people internally displaced worldwide

20 May 2021 6:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA