School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'
On Wednesday the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced the suspension of all contact sport in schools with immediate effect due to the increase in Covid-19 infections across South Africa.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to spokesperson for the Education Minister, Hope Mokgatlhe about reasons for the move, and to Tim Gordon, head of the Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA about why he believes the decision was wrong.
Mokgatlhe says MECs from all nine provinces met to discuss a number of concerns.
But this was the one that stood out as the most urgent. All nine MECS from all provinces and the minister agreed that contact sport should be suspended immediately to stop infection.Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Minister of Education
She acknowledges most cases of the infection spread are in Gauteng but notes data is continually collected on a daily basis.
It is a wait-and-see situation. We monitor it on a daily basis.Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Minister of Education
Jonovan Rustin says SADTU welcomes the decision.
We know parents were coming in their droves standing outside watching the games.Jonovan Rustin, W Cape Provincial Secretary - Sadtu
Tim Gordon disagrees with the decision.
While he says the association is very compassionate and concerned about those who have lost lives during the pandemic, they are not convinced this tight lockdown is the best way if responding.
We also wonder where these scientific bits of information come from.Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA
He says the association would have preferred the DBE, Health Department, and other roleplayers to have discussed what is happening in particular areas.
Then you have a decision taken on that basis rather than the whole country locks down now because things are happening in Gauteng.Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA
Gordon says outdoor activities should be encouraged.
Out of doors is the best place for children to be.Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA
We worry if they don't have these activities they will be involved in far more harmful activities outside the control of schools.Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA
He says the problem of infection spread comes from learners playing club rugby on weekends.
We are certainly seeing a situation where this is applied to schools but not applied to clubs. So a number of our boys are simply joining clubs and playing the same games against the same opponents on Sunday instead of Saturday.Tim Gordon, Head - Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA
Listen to the conversation below:
