Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'
The United Nations (UN) is lobbying governments to reduce urban speed limits to 30 kilometres per hour.
Open Streets (a citizen-driven initiative to change how we experience roads) agrees.
The UN Road Safety Week started on Monday and goes on to Sunday.
"This [30 km/h urban speed limit] is not an unreasonable call,” reads a statement by Open Streets.
“There is evidence globally to support this move as the most effective way to reduce road traffic injuries and death.”
An increase in average speed of 1 km/h results in a 3% higher risk of a crash and a 4% to 5% increase in fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Open Streets has launched a petition to reduce the urban speed limit to 30 km/h in South Africa.
RELATED: 'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'
Open Streets' Call to Action:
-
Download their petition letter to send to your local ward councillor. This includes a request for a local area road safety audit, which will compel authorities to consider issues and potential dangers.
-
Download this support banner to print and post to social media. Write your personal message of support on this printable banner and share it on social media with the hashtag #love30.
-
Report speeding on your local street via the City of Cape Town C3 Fault Reporting Site. Vehicles speeding in residential areas, exceeding the current 60km/h limit must be reported. These are excellent areas where a 30km/h restriction can be implemented. Report infringements and ask for 30km/h.
“So many of us around the world are taking to the streets and demanding change,” says Zoleka Mandela, Global Ambassador for the Child Health Initiative.
“We want low speeds, we want liveable streets, and communities where we can walk safely, where our children can get to school unharmed. We call for 30 km/h speed limits. Above 30 is a death sentence.”
Zoleka Mandela, Madiba’s granddaughter, lost her 13-year-old daughter, Zenani, in a road traffic crash in 2010.
If you have any questions, or comments, or want to get involved in this campaign, contact Open Streets at info@openstreets.co.za.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director at Open Streets Cape Town.
The national government has already agreed to this. Our campaign is about getting that into motion…Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director - Open Streets Cape Town
We’re not saying every road needs to be super slow… This applies to urban and residential areas where there’s a mix of people and cars… The result will be great. Kids can walk and cycle to school… you’re going to feel a lot less anxious…Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director - Open Streets Cape Town
We’re calling on Capetonians… to petition their local ward councillors… We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors if you don’t know who yours is…Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director - Open Streets Cape Town
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106141570_child-s-shoe-on-the-street-after-dangerous-traffic-incident.html?vti=moh0zfsrchrfh1jgwq-1-1
More from Local
School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'
DBE, Assoc of Public Boys’ Schools of SA, and Sadtu express different views on the decision to suspend contact school sports.Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?
CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports
Paediatric specialist Dr Mark Cotton says the Department of Basic Education (DBE) needs to elaborate on what informed their decision.Read More
Standby crews on alert as Cape Town braces for rainy, cold weather from Thursday
The SA Weather Service says two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape from Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions.Read More
Pfizer jab will cost medical aid schemes almost double the price of J&J - report
There's a major cost difference between the J&J and Pfizer vaccines for medical aid schemes, according to Business Insider South Africa.Read More
Zondo Commission 'coaches' witnesses - Matshela Koko (former Eskom CEO)
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
Ramaphosa slams vaccine hoarding by richer countries: 'It's vaccine apartheid'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's unacceptable that only 2% of the people living on the African continent have been vaccinated.Read More
Listener says she was laughed at and turned away from WC police station
The Western Cape police ombudsman is tasked with investigating complaints by citizens against the Saps and its officers.Read More
Do over-60s with comorbidities get priority? Vaccine Q&A with Dr Saadiq Kariem
The Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, answers frequently asked questions about the Phase 2 rollout in the province.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?
Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.Read More
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)
The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'
"It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?
Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New study: asymptomatic infections significant drivers of flu transmission
A study set out to find out how flu is spread through populations.Read More
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'
'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024
"We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.Read More
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?
Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.Read More
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba
Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'
"It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More