Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'





The United Nations (UN) is lobbying governments to reduce urban speed limits to 30 kilometres per hour.

Open Streets (a citizen-driven initiative to change how we experience roads) agrees.

The UN Road Safety Week started on Monday and goes on to Sunday.

"This [30 km/h urban speed limit] is not an unreasonable call,” reads a statement by Open Streets.

“There is evidence globally to support this move as the most effective way to reduce road traffic injuries and death.”

An increase in average speed of 1 km/h results in a 3% higher risk of a crash and a 4% to 5% increase in fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Open Streets has launched a petition to reduce the urban speed limit to 30 km/h in South Africa.

Open Streets' Call to Action:

“So many of us around the world are taking to the streets and demanding change,” says Zoleka Mandela, Global Ambassador for the Child Health Initiative.

“We want low speeds, we want liveable streets, and communities where we can walk safely, where our children can get to school unharmed. We call for 30 km/h speed limits. Above 30 is a death sentence.”

Zoleka Mandela, Madiba’s granddaughter, lost her 13-year-old daughter, Zenani, in a road traffic crash in 2010.

If you have any questions, or comments, or want to get involved in this campaign, contact Open Streets at info@openstreets.co.za.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director at Open Streets Cape Town.

The national government has already agreed to this. Our campaign is about getting that into motion… Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director - Open Streets Cape Town

We’re not saying every road needs to be super slow… This applies to urban and residential areas where there’s a mix of people and cars… The result will be great. Kids can walk and cycle to school… you’re going to feel a lot less anxious… Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director - Open Streets Cape Town

We’re calling on Capetonians… to petition their local ward councillors… We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors if you don’t know who yours is… Kirsten Wilkins, Managing Director - Open Streets Cape Town

