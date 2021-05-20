Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does

20 May 2021 9:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Influenza

A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities.

How many cases of the flu are due to it being spread by asymptomatic carriers, and what role do young children play in the spread? These were some of the questions a new study set out to explore.

It was conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU), WITS Agincourt HDSS in partnership with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who also funded the study, was recently published in Lancet Global Health.

The study evaluated the community burden and transmission of influenza (flu) from 2017 to 2018 in a rural and an urban South Africa community, and looked at how the flu virus is most commonly spread and by whom.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre Head for the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, at the NICD, about a recent study that was just published in Lancet Global Health.

I was not aware that there was such a thing as asymptomatic flu but it is very prevalent according to this study.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Cohen says this study published on Wednesday is the most intensive study that has ever been done to understand both symptomatic and asymptomatic flu spread in communities but particularly in South Africa.

This is the seasonal flu that comes every winter. it is an important disease and is estimated to kill about 10,000 South Africans every year.

Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre Head for the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

Usually, we focus on the severe end of the disease where people are being admitted to hospital and die. But it is the transmission, the mild disease spreading around in our children that is spreading it and giving rise to these severe cases.

Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre Head for the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

For flu, it was really thought it was a minority of cases that were asymptomatic - and it was not known if people without symptoms could spread flu.

Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre Head for the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

The intensive study over 10 months took swabs twice a week for ten months and tested them for flu, she explains.

We found that flu is really, really common. One in three people get flu every year - and in young kids, it is one in two.

Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre Head for the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

Half of these infections are asymptomatic but they can spread the flu to other people, which was really not known.

Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre Head for the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

Listen to the interview below:




