SA journos feel snubbed by Ramaphosa after his exclusive interview with France24
A fiery Twitter debate erupted on Wednesday after News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter commented on how President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't make enough time for local media.
Hunter's comments come after Ramaphosa sat down with French TV news network France 24 this week while attending a summit in that country.
Hunter tweeted, "Oh, so the president does give interviews, just not to local media".
Her retort - which has over 1,100 retweets - sparked a major discussion about Ramaphosa's availability for media interviews in South Africa.
Oh, so the president does give interviews, just not to local media. https://t.co/5PXl0Fk59y— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) May 19, 2021
Journalists from various media organisation's have weighed in, lamenting Ramphosa's lack of engagement in recent months.
Some have argued that Ramaphosa is only available from time to time in his capacity as ANC president and he seldom gives interviews as head of state.
Hunter says Ramaphosa has only spoken to media houses this year in relation to the ANC January 8 celebrations and during virtual Q&A sessions facilitated by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef).
Hunter has since penned an opinion piece titled, Dear Mr President, how about some engagement with the media at home too.
She's questioned why Ramaphosa is not holding regular engagements with SA press, despite promises to do so, but is giving time to international media.
In a tweet, legal journalist Karyn Maughan says "You can’t promise transparent government and then fail to provide opportunities where you get asked the hard questions".
At the same time, Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says an important distinction must be made between Ramaphosa's press engagements as ANC president and his engagements as president of the republic.
Ramaphosa had an exclusive interview with Madia and 702's Clement Manyathela from the ANC's Luthuli House in back in January.
Meanwhile, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and The Presidency's digital communications head Athi Geleba are among the government and ANC officials that have come to Ramaphosa's defence on Twitter.
Below are some of the interactions following Hunter's tweet:
This is sad. As Foreign Editors on the continent we tried to secure a briefing or interaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa when he was the chair of the AU. He was not available and he left the position without engage African media. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8ZuCfurTZ7— Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) May 19, 2021
Also, I distinctly asked him if it was someone in his communications team that was sleeping on the job or was her averse to the media. He said he wanted to engage the media but put it down to a scheduling issue. That was months ago.— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) May 19, 2021
No, after much pressure the ANC gave more media beyond 3 tv stations interviews with its president as its president and not the republic's president. Those things ha de tswane— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 19, 2021
Reminder: This interview was only acceded to because we had to beg for access. https://t.co/8pWrFOmIPk https://t.co/qTbi5toJhH— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) May 19, 2021
So one interview in five months is "regular interaction" that the president committed to? No press conferences? Oh, okay. https://t.co/XJ8gpWLRFq— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) May 19, 2021
My last point on the matter: If the Presidency is saying that one engagement with Sanef per quarter is the only media engagement the president can make time for, it is deeply worrying. It is not a personal fight. It is an issue about democracy.— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) May 19, 2021
We sent a request after the SONA, we were told he’ll talk to us after the budget. We’re still waiting... https://t.co/jVQsQXcLjq— Sibongakonke Shoba (@ushoba) May 19, 2021
He gives you interviews all the time ,Just say" one on one "wich is what you want.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 19, 2021
The President does not give interviews, his forever unavailable. If he is, it’s two questions then whiskered away. Won’t even comment on the Deputy President. Minister of finance even worse. Public enterprises ministry only communicates through statements since Mkokeli left. https://t.co/5EihfbtxQo— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 19, 2021
They must ask for more engagements and not mislead saying he doesn’t engage or give interviews. @QaanitahHunter expressed shock suggesting the President does not do interviews with local media. When she herself set down with him in Jan.— Esethu Hasane (@lEsethuHasane) May 19, 2021
That’s being economic with the truth. https://t.co/UJzv0HBp8B
The NPA also promised that NDPP Shamila Batohi would host regular engagements with the media.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 19, 2021
As far as I know, only one such engagement actually happened.
You can’t promise transparent government and then fail to provide opportunities where you get asked the hard questions https://t.co/abne3qTAzj
I said it in Jan and will say it now: it sets a bad precedent for the rest of the government. https://t.co/I0pQuaZAyi— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) May 19, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4iuJUUdGkM&t=339s
