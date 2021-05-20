Illegal occupiers evicted from Communicare's social housing units in Thornton
It's reported that more than 20 families were evicted from the Albatros complex in Thornton on Wednesday 19 May.
The eviction was executed by a sheriff of the court with the support of the South African Police Sevice (SAPS).
Communicare, which manages social housing complexes in Cape Town, has been battling with groups of people often referred to as "building hijackers" who move into vacant units at various properties and claim tenancy.
The organisation's CEO says the occupiers at the Albatross flats violently took over the housing units in August 2019.
The Western Cape High Court had granted Communicare an eviction order in October 2020, giving the occupiers until 14 December 2020 to leave.
When the occupiers refused to leave, Houston says a sheriff of the court was appointed to remove the people who were illegally occupying the flats.
Houston maintains that the social housing NPO provides access to housing through fair, lawful and legitimate processes.
She tells CapeTalk that Communicare cannot allow tenants to "exploit violent and criminal avenues to solve their social problems".
The Albatross complex in Thornton is one of the properties we own. It was forcefully and violently occupied in August 2019.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
Unfortunately, the wheels of justice turn exceptionally slow in our country. That plus Covid-19 meant that we only had a court order issued in October of 2020.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
As these evictions go, if people don't leave of their own free will by the date given by the court, then the court authorises the sheriff of the court to execute the eviction on a date of the sheriff's choosing, so the sheriff came out yesterday.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
The people who have been affected by this eviction knew at the end of October that they needed to move out of those apartments that they had been living in for a year and eight months rent-free - apartments that were meant to be rented to other people through [legitimate] application processes.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
Some of the folks who lived in the apartments have employement. One of the people that was evicted yesterday is employed in the Parliament of South Africa.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CommunicareNPC/photos/1901817729966310
