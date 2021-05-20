[WATCH] American amazed by 'electric tea kettle' - life will never be the same





In the United States, people use stove-top kettles to boil water for a hot beverage.

They are inefficient, and you have to manually turn it off when it starts whistling.

It took a while, but Americans have finally joined the 20th century with the amazing discovery of “electric tea kettles”.

An "electric tea kettle" - LOL. © ducdao/123rf.com

It’s an electric tea kettle from Amazon. Plug it in. Fill it with water and press the start button. It boils your water in about five minutes and automatically shuts off when it's finished. Now you can have hot tea without using your stovetop! Saris Kadsun, "influencer" - TikTok

Watch Saris Kadsun explain the marvel that is the “electric tea kettle”:

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The youth – the TikTokkers – are discovering electric kettles… How else do you make a cup of tea? In America, they make in the microwave – no comment! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

TikTokkers have discovered there’s this incredible, revolutionary invention! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Americans, you can get electric kettles, and they even switch themselves off. Miracle! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below.