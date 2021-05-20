Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to a well-known Capetonian who entertains you with their curated choice of 80s and 80s tracks.
This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith South African rocker Francois Van Coke.
He headed up famous local bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel but also launched his solo career in 2015. His first solo album featuring Karen Zoid Toe Vind Ek Jou was the first Afrikaans album and single to hit number one positions on the South African iTunes Store at the same time.
