Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'





Lester Kiewit took a disturbing call from a listener, Kerry, on Wednesday.

She and her husband owned and worked in a restaurant that did not survive the lockdown.

The bills started piling up, and their child’s day-care centre is suing for payment.

Kiewit interviewed consumer attorney Trudie Broekmann.

She told of how her clients – both very wealthy and middle-class – are struggling to make payments, as the fallout from the lockdown continues.

I’m seeing financial distress all around… The fallout continues. Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

My clients range from ordinary middle-class people to very wealthy ones. A lot of them have contacted me to ask for a payment holiday… Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

The day-care centre Kerry’s child goes to gave her a 20% discount due to the fact that the school was forced to close.

That is illegal, says Broekman.

In Kerry’s situation… the playschool wasn’t able to provide services… They should be paying nothing for the time the kid wasn’t at the playschool… Kerry can’t sue the school… but she also doesn’t have to pay… You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided. Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

She doesn’t have to give two months’ notice… Their contract is illegal in terms of the Consumer Protection Act… Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

Broekman also gave more general advice to consumers struggling to honour contracts that demand recurring payments.

In a nutshell, don’t let it get to court.

Some of the companies I’m suing on behalf of consumers have gone into business rescue. Many people have contacted me to cancel contracts that require regular payments, for example, their timeshares. Some of them say they literally can’t put food on the table otherwise. Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

Force majeure means there’s been an external… event outside of your control… When you can’t meet your contractual obligations, the other party can’t claim damages from you… Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

Legal fees are a nightmare; avoid getting sued… Pro-actively approach your creditor… Trudie Broekmann, consumer attorney

