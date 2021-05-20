Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp
The rising cost of wood pulp and paper is pushing the price of toilet paper up in various countries around the world.
A recent report on commodity prices out of the United States showed that wood pulp - the key natural product for tissues, serviettes, and toilet paper - is reaching sky-high prices.
RELATED: Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon
According to the report, the price for market pulp has jumped from $606 per metric tonne in September 2020 to more than $907 per metric tonne in April 2021.
The price has since gone up by a further $100 per tonne, according to Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (Pamsa) director Jane Molony.
Molony adds that the rising cost of office paper, which is also used in toilet paper production, is also a contributing factor.
RELATED: Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
Moreover, paper companies are paying additional fees under new producer responsibility regulations to combat their environmental impact, adding to the increasing production costs.
But Molony says tissue mills in South Africa have additional capacity to shield the local market from the global increases to some extent.
Since that report in April, bleached eucalyptus wood pulp has increased by a further $100 a tonne.Jane Molony, Executive Director - Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa
It definitely is going up. As an input to toilet tissue, serviettes, and other things, it does have an impact.Jane Molony, Executive Director - Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa
In South Africa, we have additional capacity. Our tissue mills are only running at about 77% of their utilisation rate, which means that it's a pretty competitive market.Jane Molony, Executive Director - Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa
In the short term, it's not that likely that the price would go up a lot because of the price of wood pulp.Jane Molony, Executive Director - Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa
The other commodity that is used in making toilet tissue is all of that lovely office paper and the price of that has also gone up. That is now over R3,000 a tonne.Jane Molony, Executive Director - Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143117210_anonym-man-stocking-up-toilet-paper-at-home-being-afraid-of-coronavirus-panic.html?term=panic%2Bbuying%2Btoilet%2Bpaper&vti=lq4jnbniovxqg3c7wu-1-56
