Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp





The rising cost of wood pulp and paper is pushing the price of toilet paper up in various countries around the world.

A recent report on commodity prices out of the United States showed that wood pulp - the key natural product for tissues, serviettes, and toilet paper - is reaching sky-high prices.

According to the report, the price for market pulp has jumped from $606 per metric tonne in September 2020 to more than $907 per metric tonne in April 2021.

The price has since gone up by a further $100 per tonne, according to Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (Pamsa) director Jane Molony.

Molony adds that the rising cost of office paper, which is also used in toilet paper production, is also a contributing factor.

Moreover, paper companies are paying additional fees under new producer responsibility regulations to combat their environmental impact, adding to the increasing production costs.

But Molony says tissue mills in South Africa have additional capacity to shield the local market from the global increases to some extent.

