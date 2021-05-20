Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical





On Wednesday, residents of Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg, are alleged to have carried out vigilante attacks on a group of men they claim is terrorising and robbing the community.

Four men were found dead at the scene while another four of those attacked were taken to hospital in critical condition.

One more of those attacked has now died bringing the death toll to five.

Three suspects have been arrested.

The Sowetan Live reports that the men were stripped naked, assaulted, doused with petrol, and had tires placed over them before being set alight.

The ward councillor in the area Victor Mafinya says he is shocked and frustrated about what has happened. He spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Edward Ntshidi.

These are people who raised their frustrations about crime that is happening in my ward. So I heard that the community went out and tried to find those who are terrorising the area. Victor Mafinya, Ward Councillor - Ward 114

He says this has never happened before in this way.

Community members are crying about what they are seeing. Victor Mafinya, Ward Councillor - Ward 114

Mafinya says he is pleading with the community not to take the law into their own hands but rather call law enforcement.

Mandy Wiener speaks to NewsroomAfrika reporter Malungile Booi who has been on the scene.

Residents were clear that the nine men that were assaulted some of whom died, have in fact, been terrorising this community for a very, very long time. Malungile Booi, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

Communities are so frustrated at the lack of response from law enforcement officials in dealing with the problem of crime. Malungile Booi, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

One woman said these men would just come into their homes and take whatever they want. Malungile Booi, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika

He says police have been deployed to the area on Thursday to ensure calm.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko is expected to visit Zandspruit on Thursday afternoon.

Listen to the interviews below: