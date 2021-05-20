Elon Musk – the world’s richest meme – moves market with his tweets
Elon Musk is, to state the glaringly obvious, an extremely powerful man – his whims move markets.
On Wednesday, as cryptocurrencies plummeted, he tweeted “Tesla has diamond hands”, using emojis for the words “diamond” and “hands”.
“Diamond hands” is a meme and refers to traders who believe in the long-term success of whatever investment they are holding – they are not selling when it drops.
In other words, Musk’s tweet showed that Tesla is not selling its Bitcoin.
Tesla has 💎 🙌— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2021
Many Wiener interviewed James Preston, Executive Editor of Global Crypto, Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet.
It’s really exciting for us crypto enthusiasts… It’s remarkable… The last 24 hours was probably the strongest concentration of impactful news in crypto assets’ existence…James Preston, Executive Editor - Global Crypto
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential billionaire in the world…James Preston, Executive Editor - Global Crypto
A lot of new entrants got spooked…James Preston, Executive Editor - Global Crypto
We’re living in the meme-fication of society… Elon Musk is open to it… He was interested in Dogecoin because it was created as a joke… He’s taken it too far… pushing the price up… Just like any parabolic rise, it’s going to be given to parabolic falls as well.James Preston, Executive Editor - Global Crypto
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109447321_miami-usa-august-23-2018-newsweek-magazine-with-elon-musk-on-main-page-in-a-hand-newsweek-is-an-amer.html?term=elon%2Bmusk&vti=lbwyq5iaf1donwoa5p-1-2
